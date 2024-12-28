J.T. Compher News: Snags assist
Compher posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Compher ended a three-game slump with the helper. The 29-year-old center is in a middle-six role and will likely stay there under new head coach Todd McLellan, though Compher also sees time on the second power-play unit. The forward has 17 points, 38 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances, offering some secondary scoring with steady defensive play.
