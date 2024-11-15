Fantasy Hockey
J.T. Compher News: Snaps slump with power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Compher notched a power-play assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Compher ended a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Marco Kasper's first NHL tally. Through 15 outings this season, Compher has six points (two on the power play), 20 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The 29-year-old continues to play on the second line at even strength as well as the second power-play unit.

