Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Compher scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

His goal came on the power play. Compher is riding a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). Overall, he has just seven goals, 18 assists and a paltry 66 shots in 53 contests. Bottom line that's simply not enough for a second-line NHL pivot. There are better options than Compher on the wire.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now