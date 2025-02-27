J.T. Miller Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Miller was not at morning skate Thursday due to an illness, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Miller has been hot of late with three goals and five points over his last three outings. He has 14 goals and 30 assists in 48 games split between Vancouver and the Rangers this season. Whether or not Miller is able to play Friday against the Maple Leafs at home, will be determined ahead of game time. Should Miller be unable to go, Arthur Kaliyev could reenter the lineup.