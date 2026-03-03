J.T. Miller Injury: Shows up on IR
Miller was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Miller logged 19:23 of ice time versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, registering an assist, so it's not immediately clear when he might have sustained his undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old center is currently stuck in a seven-game goal drought, though he did manage five helpers over that stretch. With Miller on IR, he will miss at least the next three games, if not longer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Miller See More