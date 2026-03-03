J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller Injury: Shows up on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Miller was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Miller logged 19:23 of ice time versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, registering an assist, so it's not immediately clear when he might have sustained his undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old center is currently stuck in a seven-game goal drought, though he did manage five helpers over that stretch. With Miller on IR, he will miss at least the next three games, if not longer.

J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
