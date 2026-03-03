J.T. Miller Injury: Shows up on IR

Miller was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Miller logged 19:23 of ice time versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, registering an assist, so it's not immediately clear when he might have sustained his undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old center is currently stuck in a seven-game goal drought, though he did manage five helpers over that stretch. With Miller on IR, he will miss at least the next three games, if not longer.