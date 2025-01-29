J.T. Miller News: Adds late helper Wednesday

Miller produced a power-play assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Miller has a goal and five assists over his last six contests. His helper Wednesday came on a Pius Suter empty-netter late in the third period. Miller is second on the Canucks with 35 points (nine goals, 26 helpers) while adding 82 shots on net, 92 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 40 appearances.