J.T. Miller News: Adds pair of assists

Miller notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Miller put up a goal and five assists, including four power-play points, over seven contests in April. Injuries limited the 33-year-old to 68 appearances this season, but he was productive with 17 goals and 53 points, as well as 144 shots on net, 123 hits and a minus-30 rating. Miller should contribute in all situations in 2026-27, and he'll have some bounce-back potential if the Rangers' overall play improves.