J.T. Miller News: Adds power-play helper

Miller notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Miller has a helper in back-to-back games and five assists over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old topped 20 minutes for just the second time in that span. He now has six goals, 15 assists, seven power-play points, 43 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances this season. Another 100-point season is likely out of the question, but Miller should flirt with a point-per-game pace the rest of the way.