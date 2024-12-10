J.T. Miller News: Back on ice Tuesday

Miller (personal) skated with the Canucks on Tuesday but won't be in the lineup against the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Miller's return to the ice certainly seems like a positive sign with Thursday's clash with Florida a possible return date, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia. The 31-year-old center will miss his 10th game Tuesday and should probably be considered day-to-day at this point.