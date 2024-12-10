Fantasy Hockey
J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Back on ice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 10:28am

Miller (personal) skated with the Canucks on Tuesday but won't be in the lineup against the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Miller's return to the ice certainly seems like a positive sign with Thursday's clash with Florida a possible return date, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia. The 31-year-old center will miss his 10th game Tuesday and should probably be considered day-to-day at this point.

