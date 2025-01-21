J.T. Miller News: Contributes helper in loss

Miller logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Miller has three assists over his last two outings following a five-game drought. The 31-year-old is now at 32 points, 72 shots on net, 79 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season. He's in a top-six role for the Canucks currently, and while trade rumors are swirling, it doesn't look like any deal is close enough yet to make the team consider sitting Miller out.