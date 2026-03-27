J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Earns three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Miller scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Miller's helpers came on the power play. The goal was his first since Jan. 26 versus the Bruins, ending a stretch of 14 games in which he was limited to nine helpers and a minus-11 rating. Miller continues to play big minutes as a veteran all-situations forward for the Rangers. He's now at 15 goals, 30 helpers, 129 shots on net, 114 hits and a minus-27 rating over 59 appearances.

J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
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