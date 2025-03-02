J.T. Miller News: Earns two points in win

Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Both of Miller's points came early in the second period as the Rangers took full control of the game. He's on a five-game point streak, during which he has four goals and four assists, including one of each with the man advantage. For the season, the 31-year-old has racked up 15 goals, 32 assists, 19 power-play points, 100 shots on net, 124 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 50 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks.