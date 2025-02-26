J.T. Miller News: Extends point streak

Miller scored a goal and recorded five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Miller was coming off a two-goal effort in the win over the Penguins on Sunday, and he's notched five points across three games since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break. The 31-year-old veteran has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 appearances, tallying six goals and 11 total points over that stretch.