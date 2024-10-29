J.T. Miller News: Extends point streak Monday

Miller delivered two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller has cracked the scoresheet in three games in a row and has delivered multi-point efforts in two of those contests, so the 31-year-old forward is trending in the right direction after a subpar start to the campaign. Despite playing in the first line in both even strength and the power play, Miller opened the campaign with just three points across his first five games. This recent surge suggests the slow start is a thing of the past now.