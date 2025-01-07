J.T. Miller News: Four points not enough Monday

Miller scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The four points were a season high for Miller, while the goals were his first in 12 contests since returning to the Canucks in mid-December after a 10-game absence to attend to a personal matter. Through 29 appearances this season, Miller has eight goals and 29 points with 67 hits, 57 shots on net, 24 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.