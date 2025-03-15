J.T. Miller News: Garners assist in win

Miller recorded a shorthanded assists, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Miller set up Vincent Trocheck's empty-netter, which came while the Rangers were killing a late penalty. The goal drought is up to six games for Miller, but he has four assists in that span and continues to make an impact in all situations. For the season, the 32-year-old center is up to 53 points (20 on the power play, one shorthanded), 108 shots on net, 140 hits, 38 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 57 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks.