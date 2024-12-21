J.T. Miller News: Generates assist

Miller notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Miller helped out on a Quinn Hughes tally late in the first period. The 31-year-old Miller has four helpers over his last six games and continues to see top-six minutes, though not at the same volume as in previous seasons. He's contributed six goals, 14 assists, 39 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances, and he's not blocking a lot of shots after logging at least 50 blocks in three straight campaigns. Miller still has all-around appeal in fantasy, but his recent struggles make him a buy-low target.