J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Hands out helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Miller produced an assist, seven hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Miller has three helpers over two games since he returned from a personal leave. The 31-year-old was up to 19:10 of ice time Saturday and looks fully set to resume his role as one of the Canucks' top all-around forwards. The center has 19 points, 35 shots on net, 38 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances this season.

J.T. Miller
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
