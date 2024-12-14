J.T. Miller News: Hands out helper Saturday

Miller produced an assist, seven hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Miller has three helpers over two games since he returned from a personal leave. The 31-year-old was up to 19:10 of ice time Saturday and looks fully set to resume his role as one of the Canucks' top all-around forwards. The center has 19 points, 35 shots on net, 38 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances this season.