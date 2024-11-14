J.T. Miller News: Lends helper Thursday

Miller posted an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Miller set up rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki's first NHL tally at 2:40 of the first period. This gave Miller a goal and four helpers over his last five contests as he continues to offer steady offense in a top-six role. For the season, the 31-year-old has five goals, nine helpers, 31 shots on net, 26 hits, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating through 15 appearances.