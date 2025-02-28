J.T. Miller News: Nabs helper Friday

Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Miller was able to play after being questionable due to an illness prior to the contest. The 31-year-old center was also 13-for-16 on faceoffs, so he had a strong all-around performance highlighted by his helper on a Mika Zibanejad tally. Miller has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak, and he's at 14 goals, 31 helpers, 98 shots on net, 123 hits and a minus-4 rating over 49 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks this season.