J.T. Miller News: Nets 250th career NHL goal Sunday

Miller scored a pair of goals on two shots and doled out five hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Miller's first tally at 17:00 of the second period was the 250th of his career in his 13th NHL season. The 31-year-old added an empty-netter with seven seconds remaining in the contest. Miller now has four points in back-to-back games after participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament for Team USA. The left-shot center was held off the scoresheet in three consecutive outings prior to the break, but he's up to eight points (four goals) through seven games with the Rangers since being acquired in a trade from the Canucks on Jan. 31. On the season, Miller has accounted for 13 goals and 30 points through 47 total appearances.