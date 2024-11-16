J.T. Miller News: One of each in win

Miller scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Miller has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, earning two goals and five assists in that span. Three of his helpers have come on the power play during that hot stretch. The 31-year-old is up to six tallies, 10 assists, 35 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances in a top-six role.