J.T. Miller News: One of each on power play in win
Miller scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.
Miller redirected a pass in tight from Mika Zibanejad for the go-ahead goal 3:07 into the second period. Later in the frame, Miller helped out on an Adam Fox tally. With three goals and six assists over his last seven outings, Miller is rolling on offense, and five of his points in that span have come with a man advantage. He's at 17 goals, 33 helpers, 17 power-play points, 136 shots on net, 119 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating through 64 contests on the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Miller See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch22 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 560 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break61 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times71 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Miller See More