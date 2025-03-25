J.T. Miller News: Opens scoring in loss

Miller scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

It took a replay to confirm it was a goal, but Miller opened the scoring at 2:10 of the second period. That was all the Rangers could get past Darcy Kuemper. Miller has scored in consecutive contests after enduring a nine-game goal drought earlier in March. The 32-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 56 points, 118 shots on net, 156 hits, 44 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 62 games between the Rangers and the Canucks this season.