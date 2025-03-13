J.T. Miller News: Picks up helper in overtime win

Miller notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Miller has been held without a goal for five games, but he has three assists in that span. He had the secondary helper on a Braden Schneider tally in overtime Thursday. Miller continues to operate just above a point-per-game pace in his second stint as a Ranger -- he has 17 points over 16 contests since he was traded from the Canucks. This season, he's accumulated 16 goals, 36 helpers, 108 shots on net, 136 hits and a minus-4 rating over 56 outings.