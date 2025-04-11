Fantasy Hockey
J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Puts up pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Miller recorded two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

Miller stayed hot by assisting on goals from linemates Mika Zibanejad and will Cuylle in the first period. The 32-year-old Miller has four goals and eight assists over his last nine outings while staying firmly in the top six. The center has 65 points (21 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 167 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 69 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks this season. While it's not much compared to his 103-point campaign a year ago, Miller remains a good source of all-around production in fantasy.

