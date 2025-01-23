J.T. Miller News: Records assist

Miller produced an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Miller set up Brock Boeser's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Miller has found his playmaking touch again with four helpers over his last three games. For the season, the center is up to eight goals, 25 helpers, 75 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-3 rating over 37 appearances.