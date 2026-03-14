J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Miller (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a five-game absence, Miller appears ready to return to the lineup against Minnesota on Saturday. He will probably occupy a middle-six role and see time on the power play. Miller has accounted for 14 goals, 38 points, 110 shots on net and 104 hits across 51 appearances this season.

J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
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