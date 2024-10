Miller scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Miller has five points over his last four games. The 31-year-old also won 12 of his 20 faceoffs Saturday, so he appears to have moved past the injury concern that left him questionable for Tuesday's game against Chicago. Miller is up to four goals, seven points, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances while filling his usual top-six role.