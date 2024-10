Miller (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Miller was questionable, entering Tuesday as a game-time call. He was limited in Saturday's tilt versus the Flyers, particularly in regards to taking faceoffs, but it looks like he's prepared to play through his issue. The 31-year-old will see top-six minutes and power-play time.