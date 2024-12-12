J.T. Miller News: Set to return Thursday

Miller (personal) will return to the Canucks' lineup Thursday versus Florida, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Miller didn't participate in Vancouver's previous 10 games. He has six goals and 16 points in 17 outings in 2024-25. Now that Miller is back, he should serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit. Pius Suter might see a reduction in his ice time as a result.