J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Slated to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Miller (illness) is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller was considered a game-time call after missing practice Thursday, but he participated in Friday's morning skate. He should occupy a top-six role and is expected to center a line with Will Cuylle and Mika Zibanejad since Chris Kreider (upper body) is out of the lineup for a third straight game. Miller has earned nine points over eight games since the Rangers traded for him in a deal with the Canucks.

J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
