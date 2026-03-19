J.T. Miller News: Snags assist in loss
Miller posted an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Miller's helper was his first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The veteran forward is up to 39 points, 116 shots on net, 106 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 54 outings this season. Miller should continue to see top-six minutes.
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