J.T. Miller News: Snags assist in loss

Miller posted an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Miller's helper was his first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The veteran forward is up to 39 points, 116 shots on net, 106 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 54 outings this season. Miller should continue to see top-six minutes.