J.T. Miller News: Strikes twice in return to New York
Miller scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
Acquired from the Canucks on Friday in a blockbuster trade, Miller looked immediately comfortable in his return to the team that employed him for the first five-plus seasons of his NHL career. There will likely be some juggling as coach Peter Laviolette determines the 31-year-old center's best fit in the top six alongside the likes of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, but Miller should be locked in on a talented first power-play unit. He was already heating up in Vancouver prior to the trade, and over his last seven games Miller has racked up three goals and eight points.
