J.T. Miller News: Supplies pair of assists

Miller logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Miller has seven assists over his last eight ganes, including three of the power play. He's taken just 10 shots on net in that span and has yet to break his goal drought. The 31-year-old center has 23 points, 45 shots on net, 56 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 25 appearances in 2024-25 and continues to be productive in a top-six role.