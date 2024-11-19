J.T. Miller News: Taking indefinite leave from team

Miller will take an indefinite leave of absence from the Canucks for personal reasons, the club announced Tuesday.

Per general manager Patrick Allvin, "Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him. Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time." In a corresponding move, the team recalled Arshdeep Bains and Elias Pettersson from the minors.