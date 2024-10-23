J.T. Miller News: Three points in win

Miller scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Miller produced a goal and an assist on the power play, and his second helper came at even strength. The 31-year-old had just one point in his previous four outings before facing the Blackhawks, but he's up to a point-per-game pace after Tuesday's three-point effort. The left-shot forward has compiled three goals, three assists, 14 shots, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating over six appearances.