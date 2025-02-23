J.T. Miller News: Two helpers in Buffalo

Miller notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Sabres.

Both points came in the second period as the Rangers made a half-hearted attempt to rally from the 5-0 hole they'd dug in the first frame. Miller has played six games since the trade that returned him to Broadway, and the 31-year-old center has recorded three two-point efforts and three goose eggs.