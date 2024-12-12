J.T. Miller News: Two helpers in return

Miller logged two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Miller took a personal leave and was out for the previous 10 games. The 31-year-old logged a modest 14:17 of ice time Thursday, though many of the Canucks' top players saw fewer minutes in the lopsided win. This was Miller's sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. He has six goals, 12 helpers, six power-play points, 35 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating over 18 appearances. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate the center.