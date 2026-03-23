J.T. Miller News: Two helpers Sunday
Miller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.
The veteran center helped set up second-period tallies by Tye Kartye and Mika Zibanejad, but Miller himself was denied in the shootout by Eric Comrie. Miller hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 26, but he's stayed productive over 12 games since then by pocketing eight assists, five on the power play.
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