J.T. Miller News: Two helpers Sunday

Miller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

The veteran center helped set up second-period tallies by Tye Kartye and Mika Zibanejad, but Miller himself was denied in the shootout by Eric Comrie. Miller hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 26, but he's stayed productive over 12 games since then by pocketing eight assists, five on the power play.