J.T. Miller News: Two points against former team

Miller produced a goal and one assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Miller assisted on the first of Jonny Brodzinski's two third-period goals before sealing the Rangers' victory with an empty-netter. Since being acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 31, the 32-year-old Miller has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games for the Rangers. He didn't have a point in three outings heading into Saturday's action.