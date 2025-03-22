Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Miller headshot

J.T. Miller News: Two points against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Miller produced a goal and one assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Miller assisted on the first of Jonny Brodzinski's two third-period goals before sealing the Rangers' victory with an empty-netter. Since being acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 31, the 32-year-old Miller has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games for the Rangers. He didn't have a point in three outings heading into Saturday's action.

J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now