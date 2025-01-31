J.T. Miller News: Will not play ahead of trade

Miller will be scratched Friday versus the Stars for trade-related reasons, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miller's name has been in trade talks for weeks, but there is enough traction now to sit him out. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Miller has been asked to waive his no-trade clause and will do so to clear a move to the Rangers. The return is not yet known, but it will be a reunion for Miller and the Rangers after he played parts of his first six NHL seasons with the franchise.