Juha Jaaska headshot

Juha Jaaska Injury: Misses practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:05am

Jaaska wasn't on the ice for practice Monday due to an illness, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jaaska has yet to score a goal in 15 appearances for the Hurricanes this season, though he has registered three assists, 17 hits and 11 shots over that stretch. At this point, even if Jaaska is healthy enough to face Winnipeg on Tuesday, he figures to be stuck in a bottom-six role, making him a fringe fantasy option.

Juha Jaaska
Carolina Hurricanes
