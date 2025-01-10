Juha Jaaska News: Earns first NHL point

Jaaska notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Jaaska's first point in four NHL appearances. The 26-year-old forward is filling a fourth-line role while Tyson Jost (lower body) and William Carrier (lower body) are sidelined. Jaaska has shown a scoring touch with 16 points over 26 AHL appearances, but his ice time is likely to be too limited with the Hurricanes to make him much of a factor in fantasy.