Juha Jaaska headshot

Juha Jaaska News: Joins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Jaaska was called up from AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The fact the Hurricanes made a move for a forward means Tyson Jost (undisclosed) is likely to miss at least one game after getting hurt Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets. Jaaska has done well in his first taste of North American hockey, picking up 16 points over 25 appearances with the Wolves. The 26-year-old forward is likely to slot into a fourth-line role for Thursday's game versus Panthers.

