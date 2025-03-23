Juha Jaaska News: Sent down Sunday

Jaaska was assigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Jaaska was an option for Sunday's contest in Anaheim due to a couple of game-time decisions for the Hurricanes, but those players ended up being available. Jaaska will link back up with the Wolves, where he's generated 10 goals and 24 points across 41 outings. He has four assists over 18 appearances with the Hurricanes in 2024-25.