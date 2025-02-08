Fantasy Hockey
Juha Jaaska headshot

Juha Jaaska News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 2:06pm

Jaaska was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

This move came after Jaaska registered an assist in Carolina's 7-3 victory over Utah on Saturday. The Hurricanes are off until Feb. 22 due to the 4 Nations Face-Off, so that's probably why Jaaska is heading to the minors. The 26-year-old has four assists in 17 outings with the Hurricanes, including his helper against Utah.

