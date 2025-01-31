Juha Jaaska News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Jaaska collected two assists, including one shorthanded, in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The 26-year-old rookie set up Seth Jarvis for a shortie to open the scoring late in the first period before having a hand in Jaccob Slavin's game-winner early in the second. Jaaska has just one other point, an assist, over his first 14 NHL games, and he'll likely head back to AHL Chicago once the Hurricanes' forward ranks get healthier.