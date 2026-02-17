Julian Junca News: Expected to start Tuesday

Junca is slated to start for France against Germany in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Junca will look for a better result after allowing six goals on 33 shots before exiting Sunday's 10-2 loss to Canada in favor of Antoine Keller. Team Germany doesn't measure up to Canada in terms of the quantity of star power, but Germany does still feature some great talent. Some of the top forwards Junca is set to face Tuesday include Leon Draisaitl, JJ Peterka and Tim Stutzle. If Junca and Team France can find a way to best Germany on Tuesday, then they'll play Slovakia in Wednesday's quarterfinals match.