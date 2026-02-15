Julian Junca headshot

Julian Junca News: Get hook in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Junca allowed six goals on 33 shots before being replaced by Antoine Keller to start the third period of France's 10-2 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Neither goalie had much success against the team that finished the preliminary round with the No. 1 seed. France is still looking for its first win in Milan, having been outscored 20:5 in aggregate, and it's not yet clear whether Junca or Keller will be between the pipes Tuesday against Germany in the qualifying round, with a quarterfinal game against Slovakia awaiting the victor.

