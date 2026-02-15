Julian Junca News: Get hook in Sunday's loss

Junca allowed six goals on 33 shots before being replaced by Antoine Keller to start the third period of France's 10-2 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Neither goalie had much success against the team that finished the preliminary round with the No. 1 seed. France is still looking for its first win in Milan, having been outscored 20:5 in aggregate, and it's not yet clear whether Junca or Keller will be between the pipes Tuesday against Germany in the qualifying round, with a quarterfinal game against Slovakia awaiting the victor.